IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

The highly anticipated India vs Bangladesh Test series is set to kick off on September 19 in Chennai. This series holds significant importance for India as they aim to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India is scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh and three Tests against New Zealand at home before embarking on a challenging five-match series in Australia. Winning five out of the remaining 10 Tests will greatly enhance India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final. However, the upcoming tour of Australia poses a tough challenge, making it crucial for India to secure victories in all home games to strengthen their position for a third consecutive final appearance.

India boasts an impressive head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having never lost a game to them. Nevertheless, Bangladesh's recent victory over Pakistan has undoubtedly boosted their confidence heading into this series.

On a personal note, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the opportunity to achieve a significant milestone in the upcoming Test series. If Rohit Sharma can hit eight sixes against Bangladesh, he will surpass Virender Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket and become the Indian player with the most sixes in this format. Currently, Rohit has hit 84 sixes in 59 matches, trailing closely behind Sehwag. To reach the coveted milestone of 100 Test sixes, Rohit aims to hit at least 13 sixes in the upcoming series.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket, with an impressive tally of 620 sixes. His prowess extends across formats, with 331 sixes in ODIs and 205 sixes in T20Is, making him the leading Indian player in both categories.

