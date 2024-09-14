Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meet Indian man, who left his job in US, started business from Rs 40000, now leads company worth Rs 18765 crore, he is..

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals biggest mistake of his career, claims it is...

6 fastest birds in the world

6 fastest birds in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

5 most expensive limousines in the world

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

NASA shares stunning images of Red Spider Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Ahaan Panday missing from sister Alanna’s baby video, family issues statement: 'He is...'

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record

India is scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh and three Tests against New Zealand at home before embarking on a challenging five-match series in Australia.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 06:10 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma on cusp of breaking Virender Sehwag's all-time Test record
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The highly anticipated India vs Bangladesh Test series is set to kick off on September 19 in Chennai. This series holds significant importance for India as they aim to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India is scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh and three Tests against New Zealand at home before embarking on a challenging five-match series in Australia. Winning five out of the remaining 10 Tests will greatly enhance India's chances of qualifying for the WTC final. However, the upcoming tour of Australia poses a tough challenge, making it crucial for India to secure victories in all home games to strengthen their position for a third consecutive final appearance.

India boasts an impressive head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having never lost a game to them. Nevertheless, Bangladesh's recent victory over Pakistan has undoubtedly boosted their confidence heading into this series.

On a personal note, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the opportunity to achieve a significant milestone in the upcoming Test series. If Rohit Sharma can hit eight sixes against Bangladesh, he will surpass Virender Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket and become the Indian player with the most sixes in this format. Currently, Rohit has hit 84 sixes in 59 matches, trailing closely behind Sehwag. To reach the coveted milestone of 100 Test sixes, Rohit aims to hit at least 13 sixes in the upcoming series.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma already holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket, with an impressive tally of 620 sixes. His prowess extends across formats, with 331 sixes in ODIs and 205 sixes in T20Is, making him the leading Indian player in both categories.

Also read| How rich is Suryakumar Yadav? Check details of India cricketer's annual income, total net worth, expensive possessions

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

Meet woman who cleared UPSC exam at 23 with AIR 94, but didn't become IAS officer due to...

Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

Committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

First time in 92 years: Team India eye major milestone in Test cricket

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

Excise policy case: SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to leave jail after...

Excise policy case: SC grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, to leave jail after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

In pics: Priyanka Chopra dons sizzling bikinis, enjoys yacht time with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie on European vacation

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Take a tour of Surya Kumar Yadav's lavish home in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their newborn baby girl in photoshoot? Here's the truth behind viral pictures

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement