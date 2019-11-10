IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma just two boundaries away from joining elite 400-sixes club

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma is just inches away from joining the elite 400-sixes club in international cricket.

He could achieve this huge milestone when he steps out on the field in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday.

6,6,6 - Rohit Sharma goes Berserk!

The right-handed batsman struck six sixes in the 2nd T20I and doing so, Rohit took his overall sixes tally across formats to 398 sixes.

So far in ODIs, Rohit has hammered 232 sixes, while he has struck 51 in Tests. He has slammed 115 sixes in the T20Is.

The 32-year-old is just two sixes away from joining the elite club. So far, the only two players to cross the milestone are former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

The Hitman in his conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about the secret behind hitting such massive sixes.

In the latest episode of Chahal TV, Rohit said, “When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles. You don’t need a huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six”.

From @ImRo45's 100th T20I to his 'secret' recipe to those monster sixes

India will also be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season and will look to identify the core of players for the T20 World Cup next year.