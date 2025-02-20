Rohit Sharma is leading the Men in Blue team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 intending to win another championship after T20 World Cup 2024.

India's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign got underway on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium with a match against Bangladesh. After winning the T20 World Cup in 2024, Rohit Sharma is heading the Men in Blue in this prestigious ICC competition with the goal of winning a record-breaking third championship. Rohit Sharma made waves in the first game by reaching a noteworthy milestone.

Rohit Sharma has participated in the Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2017, making this his third appearance. In addition, he has played in all nine T20 World Cups and three ODI World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023). With this, Rohit surpasses well-known players like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, and others to become the first Indian player to participate in 15 ICC tournaments.

The list of Indian players with the most ICC tournament appearances is as follows:

- Rohit Sharma: 15 times

- Virat Kohli: 14 times

- MS Dhoni: 14 times

- Yuvraj Singh: 14 times

Including Rohit Sharma's appearances in the World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023, he now holds the record for the most appearances in ICC events with 17, surpassing Virat Kohli's 16 appearances.

In the match against Bangladesh, Axar Patel had a chance for a hat-trick after dismissing Tazind Hasan and Mushfique in his first over. However, his opportunity was thwarted when Jaker Ali edged the ball to slips, and captain Rohit Sharma dropped the catch. This unfortunate moment left Rohit visibly upset, as he expressed his frustration by hitting the ground and later apologized to the left-arm spinner.

