IND vs BAN: Reserve opener Saif Hassan pays Rs 21,600 penalty for overstaying in India

Bangladesh’s reserve opener Saif Hassan ended up paying a penalty of Rs 21,6000 as he overstayed in India after the two-match Test series.

Hassan was stopped at the NSCBI Airport on Monday while he was boarding a flight to Dhaka without a valid visa.

The cricketer was issued a visa in June that was valid till Sunday midnight, Neither Hassan nor the Bangladesh side’s logistics department noticed that the visa has expired.

While a part of the Bangladesh team flew back to Dhaka a day after their loss, Hassan - who was ruled out of the series due to a split webbing - stayed back and boarded the flight on Monday. He had to stay back for two days.

On Wednesday, the batsman was issued a necessary visa by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Yet, Hasan had to pay the penalty for overstaying for just a few hours.

The penalty comes after the BJP-led government in the centre made changes in the financial penalty for overstaying in India even for hours, reported The Times of India.