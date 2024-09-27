IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Jadeja is on the cusp of a significant record, with just one wicket separating him from achieving it.

Following their victory over Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series, India is now facing the visitors in the second game in Kanpur. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team secured a commanding 280-run win in the opening game and is determined to maintain their unbeaten streak against Bangladesh. The exceptional performances of all-rounders R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were instrumental in India's success in Chennai.

Jadeja, who shares the all-round responsibilities with Ashwin, is on the verge of a significant milestone in Kanpur. The left-handed batsman is just one wicket away from reaching 300 wickets in Tests. Once Jadeja achieves this feat in the Kanpur Test match, he will join the elite group of Indian all-rounders who have scored 3000 runs and taken 300 wickets, a club currently led by Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev, the former India captain, amassed 5248 runs and claimed 434 wickets in 131 Tests, making him the first Indian player to achieve the 3000-run, 300-wicket milestone. Ashwin, with 3422 runs and 523 wickets, follows closely behind.

Jadeja has accumulated 3122 runs and taken 299 wickets thus far, positioning him on the brink of reaching the 300-wicket mark. The talented all-rounder is poised to become the second-fastest player to achieve 3000 runs and 300 wickets if he takes a wicket in Kanpur, trailing only Ian Botham, who accomplished this feat in 72 matches.

