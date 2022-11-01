IND vs BAN: Rahul Dravid's classy response to journalist's India will win World Cup question, watch

Source: Twitter

Team India starts every ICC tournament as favourites for the title, such has been the expectation from the Men in Blue. After bowing out of the T20 World Cup last year in the group stage, there was more hope this around as the Rohit Sharma-led unit touched down in Australia.

Head coach Rahul Dravid however insisted that the Men in Blue will have to play well to win the T20 World Cup 2022. The former India skipper attended the pre-match press conference ahead of their next outing against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

While Dravid spoke on various issues, including KL Rahul's form, and Dinesh Karthik's injury during the recent South Africa game, he was also questioned about Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

READ| India vs Bangladesh preview: Time, team news, key players, rain forecast for IND-BAN T20 WC match

A journalist quoted BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, who was quizzed about DK and Pant, to which the scribe claimed that Sharma replied there was no need to worry, India would win the World Cup.

Dravid was asked for his take on the same, to which the veteran had a straightforward response, as he said that the Indian team is not taking things for granted.

In a video that's going viral on social media, the journalist can be seen asking Dravid, "What Chetan Sharma said last night while announcing the team to a particular question on Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant he said 'no worries no problems India is going to win the World Cup'."

READ| Live India vs Bangladesh cricket match update: Team news, Adelaide weather report, head-to-head record

The Indian head coach let out a laugh and replied, "I don't know what he said but, glad he is very confident. We'll have to play well to win the Cup."

The Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh on October 2 in Adelaide, hoping to take a major step towards the qualification to the semifinals.