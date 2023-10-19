Headlines

IND vs BAN weather forecast: Will rain spoil India's World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Pune?

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

'Israel has been badly victimised but truth is that...' says Joe Biden as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintains perfect streak with a convincing 149-run victory over Afghanistan

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

UPSC topper: IAS officer Tina Dabi's schedule reveals 11 hours of studying; check her timetable

Stunning inside photos of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX train

7 best films of Sunny Deol, as per IMDb rating

9 dry fruits that may help lose weight naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Delhi High Court restrains illegal streaming and broadcast of Bigg Boss, read details inside

This Bigg Boss 17 contestant once led Vivek Agnihotri's bold film, posed semi-nude for poster, movie was panned for...

Adhura actor Sahil Salathia reveals why he refused Bigg Boss 17: 'I don't think...'

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 17, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

Team India is set to face off against Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. With a victory over Bangladesh, India aims to reclaim the top spot in the World Cup 2023 Points Table, securing their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

India is unlikely to make significant changes to their playing 11, following their impressive seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan in their previous match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Shardul Thakur will be preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin, while Shubman Gill will partner with captain Rohit Sharma as the opening batsman. Unfortunately, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, and Suryakumar Yadav will once again be absent from the lineup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh hopes for the fitness of their captain and influential all-rounder, Shakib al Hasan, who played a pivotal role in their nine-run victory over India in the Asia Cup 2023 match last month.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: October 19, 2:00 PM

Venue: MCA, Pune

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul

Batters: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN, My Dream11 prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shubman Gill (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Alia Bhatt chooses to wear her wedding saree as she receives her Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards

US woman's date night takes an unexpected twist after downing 48 oysters

'Aap India team ko Pakistan to bhejiye..': Shahid Afridi's latest video goes viral, watch

7th pay commission: How much salary will increase after 4% hike in DA? Details inside

Amazon the great indian sale 2023: Get amazing deals on televisions, get up to 47% off

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

