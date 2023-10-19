IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh Match 17

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 17, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh.

Team India is set to face off against Bangladesh in match number 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. With a victory over Bangladesh, India aims to reclaim the top spot in the World Cup 2023 Points Table, securing their fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

India is unlikely to make significant changes to their playing 11, following their impressive seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan in their previous match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Shardul Thakur will be preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin, while Shubman Gill will partner with captain Rohit Sharma as the opening batsman. Unfortunately, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, and Suryakumar Yadav will once again be absent from the lineup.

On the other hand, Bangladesh hopes for the fitness of their captain and influential all-rounder, Shakib al Hasan, who played a pivotal role in their nine-run victory over India in the Asia Cup 2023 match last month.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: October 19, 2:00 PM

Venue: MCA, Pune

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, KL Rahul

Batters: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Taskin Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN, My Dream11 prediction

Mushfiqur Rahim, Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shubman Gill (vc), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav