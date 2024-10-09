Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh were the stars of the show with their quick fifties, while the spinners took care of the bowling duties.

India managed to turn things around after a rough start with the bat and ended up defeating Bangladesh by 86 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, securing a series win.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh were the stars of the show with their quick fifties, while the spinners took care of the bowling duties.

After Bangladesh's pacers caused some trouble for India in the beginning, Nitish and Rinku came together and put on an impressive 108-run partnership. Nitish even scored his first T20I fifty in only his second game in the format. Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag also contributed well, helping India reach a score of over 200 against Bangladesh in a T20I for the first time.

Bangladesh struggled to respond effectively, as India kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Nitish even managed to add two wickets to his tally for the day, sealing India's comfortable victory.