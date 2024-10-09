The 21-year-old rose to the occasion when India faced a challenging situation, losing three early wickets during the powerplay.

Nitish Kumar Reddy made a significant impact on the international stage with a remarkable half-century in his second T20I appearance. The 21-year-old rose to the occasion when India faced a challenging situation, losing three early wickets during the powerplay. Reddy displayed composure and patience at the start of his innings, weathering the storm before seizing the opportunity to unleash his attacking prowess. Following a free-hit opportunity, he unleashed a barrage of boundaries, dismantling the Bangladesh bowlers with ease.

Partnering with Rinku Singh, Reddy forged a crucial 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket, propelling India to a commanding position. His ability to clear the boundary at will was evident as he notched his maiden half-century off just 27 balls. Displaying sublime form, Reddy smashed seven sixes and four boundaries en route to a blistering 74 runs off 34 deliveries.

His innings was characterized by a blend of power and finesse, as he expertly maneuvered the ball into the gaps with precision. The Bangladesh spinners found themselves at a loss against his onslaught, as Reddy's dominance continued unabated. It was a knock of exceptional quality, showcasing his talent and potential on the international stage.

Most runs in an innings vs spin for an Indian batter in T20I

65 Abhishek Sharma vs Zim Harare 2024

57 Yuvraj Singh vs Pak Ahmedabad 2012

55 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Aus Guwahati 2023

54 Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

53 Nitish Reddy vs Ban Delhi 2024

In the series opener, he did not have many opportunities to showcase his skills, but he still managed to make a significant contribution with his unbeaten 15-run knock.

Nitish captured the attention of many with his all-around abilities while playing for SRH, who finished as the runner-up in IPL 2024. The young player from Andhra Pradesh made a lasting impression in a star-studded SRH line-up with his explosive batting. His standout performance came in the group stage match against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored a remarkable 76 runs off 42 balls, including eight sixes. By the end of the season, he had accumulated a total of 303 runs and also took three wickets with the ball.

