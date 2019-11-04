IND vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim reveals what's it's like to beat India away from home after historic victory

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This was a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

Batting first India managed to put up a target score of 148/6 after 20 overs, thanks to some late hitting from Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar in the last over.

On the chase, the tourists lost an early wicket in the first over but it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.

"When we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it, nothing like playing an innings like that. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me," said "Player-of-the-Match" Rahim at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targeted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them."

With the equation getting tougher for Bangladesh towards the end, Mushfiqur was dropped on the leg-side boundary by Krunal Pandya. He later struck Khaleel Ahmed for four successive fours and allowed the Tigers to comfortably reach home.

Youngster Mohammad Naim (26) and Soumya Sarkar (39) also contributed with the bat earlier on.

"Naim also played really well at the start. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh," Mushfiqur said.

Bangladesh Skipper Mahmudullah Riad was absolutely over the moon about the result and congratulated his men for an inspiring display against India while the team had core members like Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan missing from the line up.

"I think it was all based on how we started. The bowlers did a great job, everyone chipped in. I think we fielded really well and that gave us momentum going into our batting," he said.

"Captaincy is made easy because of the boys who have performed really well. I know the Fizz is one of our key bowlers but I think the other bowlers were needed according to the conditions."

"Mushy was really good and Soumya had a good partnership with him. I think Naim deserves a mention as well. He played really well on debut," Mahmudullah concluded.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh again for the second T20I match of the three-match series in Rajkot on November 7.