IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami-Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series against Bangladesh, check replacements

Mohammed Shami-Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series against Bangladesh

Team India will be without the services of two key players for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, starting from December 14. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are in a race against time to be fit for the Test series.

After winning the ODI series, the Bangla Tigers would like to keep the momentum going in the Test series as well. The Men in Blue have to win the two Test matches against Bangladesh to stay alive in the race to reach the final of World Test Championship 2023, but they might have to do so without the likes of Jadeja and Shami.

Both of them were selected in the ODI squad as well, but while Jadeja is still recovering from the knee surgery he underwent earlier this year, Shami has been nursing a shoulder issue, which kept him out of the ODI-leg of the tour according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be played at Chattogram starting from December 14, and in the absence of Jadeja and Shami, Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini could join up with the senior team.

The pair of them are currently with the India A team, which is also touring Bangladesh, and they could be included in the senior team for the Test leg of the tour.

While Saurabh would be a handy choice to replace Jadeja, Saini could join the likes of Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj as India's pace battery.

There has been a growing injury list in the Indian team with skipper Rohit Sharma also doubtful for the Test series, after injuring his thumb during the 2nd ODI.

Rohit flew back to Mumbai after the 2nd ODI and will miss the series finale. Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have also been ruled out of the 3rd ODI.