IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara and other Test players begin practice with pink ball in Bengaluru

While short-format players of India and Bangladesh locked horns in Twenty20 series in Nagpur, Test players were seen practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

While short-format players of India and Bangladesh locked horns in Twenty20 series in Nagpur, Test players were seen practising with the pink balls at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The two sides will play their maiden Test under the lights at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22.

Players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari along with pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma hit the National Cricket Academy (NCA) nets to get used to the pink ball.

Skipper Virat Kohli is on a break and is yet to join his Test colleagues.

The senior India cricketers are said to be practising under NCA head and former skipper Rahul Dravid.

According to PTI, sighting the ball in the twilight and handling reverse swing with the old ball under lights are some of the challenges the players are facing.