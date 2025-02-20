It was a remarkable comeback for the Indian pacer, who returned to the big stage for another ICC event after a lengthy injury break.

In their Champions Trophy 2025 opening match, India is presently facing Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami, who will spearhead India's pace assault now that Jasprit Bumrah is out with an injury, was the center of attention. In his first ICC tournament appearance since he recovered from an ankle ailment, Shami continued his history of dominating for the Men in Blue in these competitions.

Shami delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with figures of 5/53 in his 10 overs against Bangladesh, marking a five-wicket haul in his Champions Trophy debut. This accomplishment puts him as the bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in ICC events, adding to his total of four five-wicket hauls in the ODI World Cup.

In addition, Shami became the first bowler in ICC competition history to record five five-wicket hauls. Ravindra Jadeja is the only Indian bowler to accomplish this feat in the Champions Trophy.

Shami's remarkable performance included key wickets such as Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, and Taskin Ahmed. With this, Shami now holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in ICC tournaments, surpassing Zaheer Khan's previous record of 71 wickets.

Furthermore, with just 5126 balls bowled, Shami became the fastest bowler in history to take 200 wickets, marking a notable milestone in ODI cricket. Mitchell Starc, who previously held the record with 5240 balls, is now ahead of him. In 104 ODIs, Shami also becomes the fastest Indian and the joint-fastest player overall to accomplish this feat.

