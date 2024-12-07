Here are the live streaming and telecast details for India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final match.

India and Bangladesh are set to face off in the U19 Asia Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This match is a rematch of the 2023 semi-final clash from the previous Youth Asia Cup. Bangladesh emerged victorious in that knockout match last year, and now India is seeking to avenge that defeat.

India secured their spot in the 2024 U19 Asia Cup final by defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final. Vaibhav Suryavanshi stood out as the star performer, scoring a quickfire 67 runs off just 36 balls to help India chase down a target of 175 with ease.

On the other hand, Bangladesh caused an upset by defeating Pakistan in the other semi-final, earning their place in the summit clash.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 8th at the Dubai International Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 10:30 AM IST and will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network. For those unable to watch on television, the game will also be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Bangladesh: Al Fahad, Ashrafuzzaman Barenava, Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Farid Hasan Faysal, Iabal Hasan Emon, Maruf Maidha, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rifat Beg, Rizan Hossan, Saad Islam Razin, Samiun Basir Ratul, Shihab James, Zawad Abrar.

