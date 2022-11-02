IND vs BAN: Last ball deja-vu featuring Dhoni takes over memes after India's narrow win over Bangladesh

Source: Twitter

Team India defeated Bangladesh in yet another last-ball thriller on Wednesday to take a major step towards the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue were on the backfoot for a while, but after rain stopped the play, Rohit Sharma and Co made a stunning comeback to steal the tie.

With the win, India have reached six points, as they currently sit pretty atop the Group B standings. Bangladesh needed seven runs off the final ball, but Arshdeep Singh nailed a brilliant yorker to see his side over the line.

After the win, fans reminisced MS Dhoni's run out in 2016, when India had eliminated Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup courtesy of Dhoni's sensational runout, which came on the last ball itself.

It was a deja-vu moment for plenty of fans who flooded Twitter with memes after India's five-run win.

READ| Virat Kohli’s Instagram post after stunning win against Bangladesh is all of us

Check how fans reacted to India's win over Bangladesh:

There is something special about green jersey that it brings the best out of us. An absolute thriller and an amazing captaincy by Rohit Sharma. #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/vtlVjOD7gf November 2, 2022

This runout (Liton Das) has changed the moment of the match. Remembering MS Dhoni. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/P1ACGNDreN — Nath Bhai(@TheNathEmpire) November 2, 2022

Not the first time India has forced Pakistan to surrender through Bangladesh.#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/YXhX8UKhQS — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) November 2, 2022

Rabindranath Tagore listening to national anthems of India and Bangladesh. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/Hq1Qsw0qUg November 2, 2022

Earlier, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's fifties propelled India to a total of 184 runs. Bangladesh were off to a blistering start as Litton Das also notched a quickfire fifty but once rain interrupted the match, and Bangladesh were given a revised target of 151, they struggled from the restart.