IND vs BAN: Kumar Sangakkara reveals how Rishabh Pant can improve his game ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara voiced some key means of advice for the underfire Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, which will help improve his game.

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant just can't keep himself away from the headlines for all the wrong reasons and Thursday was nothing new.

The 22-year-old again had to face the wrath on social media from angry cricket fans after he committed a stumping error during the second T20I in Rajkot.

The entire act took place in the sixth over of the game when opener Liton Das decided to take on Yuzvendra Chahal and came down track but got beaten completely after a wild swing of the bat.

India's wicketkeeper on the night, Rishabh Pant, catch the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash as the entire squad started celebrating the first breakthrough.

However, upon further inspection from the third-umpire, Liton was given not out when the replays showed that when Pant gathered the ball, he was stood ahead of the stumps and thus it was given as a no-ball.

Even though a lot of people are not happy with Pant's error, Sangakkara suggested him to stay positive while batting and keeping if he wants to regain his lost confidence.

Sangakkara during the match said, “If you are looking at the World Cup it’s important for him (Pant) to understand what his role is in terms of helping his captain with the right information."

"However, at the same time as a wicketkeeper, it’s important to be neat and tidy behind the stumps which will give him confidence and put him in a better position to help his captain in calling for reviews.”

“It’s important for him to keep things simple and understand his weakness. Once he is able to work on these areas he needs to strategize and plan, because for him right now he needs to keep things simple and not be under pressure."

"It’s also important for someone to talk to him on his batting and keep him off the pressure and let him be free with his game,” he added.