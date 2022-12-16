IND vs BAN: Kuldeep Yadav breaks R Ashwin, Anil Kumble's record with five-wicket haul in 1st Test

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

The first Test of the current India-Bangladesh series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chatogram saw Kuldeep Yadav's return to the Indian test team after a break of over two years, and it turned out to be a dream come true for the bowler as he claimed a 5-wicket haul.

In just his seventh Test match, Kuldeep picked up his third 5-wicket haul of his career, leaving Bangladesh's batting unit in serious trouble. India gained a large first innings lead of 254 runs courtesy to Kuldeep's performance, which enabled them to bowl out the hosts for a meagre total of just 150 and placed themselves in a prime position to win the match.

Kuldeep has made history by producing an incredible spell that has eclipsed the likes of Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin to set a new record. In the longest format of the game, Kuldeep's 5/40 are the greatest ever by an Indian spinner versus Bangladesh. In fact, Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Sunil Joshi are the only other Indian spinners to have taken a 5-fer against Bangladesh in Test format.

Kuldeep is the seventh Indian bowler overall to accomplish the feat in a Test match against Bangladesh. Others who have accomplished the feat include Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh in addition to Kuldeep, Ashwin, and Joshi. The only Indian bowlers to accomplish the feat many times are Zaheer (3) and Irfan (2).

Best bowling figure by an Indian spinner vs Bangladesh in test:

5/40 - Kuldeep Yadav (2022)

5/87 - Ravi Ashwin (2015)

5/142 - Sunil Joshi (2000)

4/55- Anil Kumble (2004)

