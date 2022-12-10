IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat to replace Mohammed Shami in India's squad for Test series

Jaydev Unadkat to replace Mohammed Shami in India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Jaydev Unadkat led Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 recently and after shining for his domestic side, the veteran pacer has been called up to the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

According to multiple reports, Unadkat will replace the injured Mohamed Shami in the upcoming Test series, which will start on December 14. Shami has been struggling with a shoulder issue and was ruled out of the ODI series as well.

Unadkat meanwhile sent social media into a frenzy with his performance in the domestic circuit, earning a recall to the Indian team after a lengthy gap.

The left-arm pacer has been in good momentum of late and could set a new record for playing two Test after the lengthiest gap, surpassing Parthiv Patel.

The 31-year-old last played his first and only Test for India back in 2010 against South Africa. While he did play seven ODIs and 10 T20Is since then, but it would be his first Test outing for India after a long time, if he can get a game against Bangladesh.

While Jaydev Unadkat is certainly not a like-for-like replacement for Shami, but he has been in stunning form.

The Saurashtra skipper amassed 19 wickets in 10 matches during Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, adding to his impressive numbers in the domestic circuit.

He has managed 353 dismissals in his 96-match career till date, including the sensational 2019-20 season in Ranji Trophy wherein Unadkat picked up 67 wickets helping Saurashtra to their maiden Ranji title.

Undakat is expected to join the Indian team by Sunday, while he won't be the only change in the Indian roster, with Abhimanyu Easwaran also expected to lineup with the Men in Blue as a replacement for Rohit Sharma who might miss out on the Test series after his thumb injury.