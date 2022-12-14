IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat likely to miss 1st Test match against Bangladesh due to visa issues

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat's wait to play Test cricket again will be extended as the India bowler will miss the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Due to visa issues, the Saurashtra captain has yet to arrive in Bangladesh for the series opener, which begins on December 14.

According to BCCI sources, Jaydev Unadkat, who was added to the squad as a substitute after injuries to Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, is awaiting his visa paperwork.

"Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test," the source said.

Even if his visa concerns are resolved, he will arrive only after the Test has begun.

Unadkat, who made his Test debut and playes his only Test in South Africa in 2010, has earned a well-deserved recall to the side for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh, which will also be India's concluding assignment in the World Test Championship cycle.

Unadkat was recognised for his consistent achievements on the home circuit, where he took 353 wickets in 96 matches. Unadkat took a record-breaking 67 wickets in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, helping Saurashtra win their first title.

Unadkat was outstanding in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, leading Saurashtra to victory with 19 wickets in 10 matches.

With Unadkat out, Navdeep Saini will have a chance to return to the XI in Tests. It will most likely be a toss-up between Saini and a third spinner, Saurabh Kumar, who was brought in to replace Ravindra Jadeja.

India squad for 1st Test match: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Kona Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

