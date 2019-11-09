IND vs BAN: Irfan Pathan lauds Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah's captaincy; finds similarities with MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah's captaincy against India by comparing it to that of M.S Dhoni.

Bangladesh secured their first-ever victory in T20I cricket over India in Delhi last Sunday. But, lost the second match in Rajkot by eight wickets after Rohit Sharma's high flying innings on the night.

"When you win a match against one of the best teams in the world, it helps in boosting your confidence and Mahmudullah had shown great qualities of a captain including the changes he made during the match," Pathan said while speaking at the Nerolac Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

"There was a hint of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his captaincy as he also used part-time bowlers after the power play which is a strategy often used by Dhoni," he added.

However, Harbhajan Singh expressed his views on how Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim's batting abilities and his experience will be key for the visitors during the final T20I match of the series in Nagpur.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is a player with lot of experience, his ability to play both spin and pace bowling is great and he has the maximum responsibility in the Bangladesh squad in terms of batting which gives him an edge over Mahmudullah who is also a good player for the Bangladesh team," said Harbhajan.

India will next lock horns with Bangladesh for the final T20I match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday.