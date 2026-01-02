FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs BAN: India to tour Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series, full schedule out

India are set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series featuring ODIs and T20Is. The schedule, match dates and fixtures for the limited-overs tour have been revealed, giving fans a full look at India’s upcoming assignment against Bangladesh and key details of the series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 06:03 PM IST

IND vs BAN: India to tour Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series, full schedule out
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced the new dates for India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, putting an end to months of speculation regarding this high-profile series. The ODI and T20I matches, which were initially scheduled for August 2025, will now occur in September 2026. The tour was postponed by almost a year due to diplomatic strains between the two nations, but with the schedule now confirmed, fans can eagerly anticipate India's return to Bangladesh.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Shahriar Nafees, who oversees cricket operations at BCB, has verified that the delayed series has been successfully rescheduled.

"The series that was postponed earlier between Bangladesh and India has been rescheduled," Shahriar Nafees, BCB cricket operation in-charge told Cricbuzz.

The Indian team is set to arrive on August 28, with the ODI matches scheduled for September 1, 3, and 6. Following that, the T20Is will take place on September 9, 12, and 13, before the team heads back home.

In addition to India's tour, the BCB has also disclosed Bangladesh's packed international calendar for 2026, which promises a wealth of high-quality cricket for local fans.

After the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will visit Bangladesh in March-April, where the two teams are set to compete in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 7 T20Is.

New Zealand will follow in April for a limited-overs series that includes three ODIs and three T20Is, and this will be succeeded by a home series against Australia.

Later in the year, Bangladesh will welcome the West Indies for a two-Test series in September, concluding a long and challenging season.

With India's rescheduled tour now confirmed and several major teams scheduled to visit, 2026 is poised to be one of Bangladesh's most active cricketing years. For Indian fans, the white-ball series in September presents yet another thrilling chapter in a rivalry that has consistently produced nail-biting matches and full stadiums.

Also read| India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details

