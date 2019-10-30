IND vs BAN: India set to train indoors due to Delhi’s 'very poor' air quality ahead of 1st T20I against Bangladesh

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host the first match of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh despite the city's air quality deteriorating to "very poor" after Sunday's Diwali celebrations.

But there's a big concern regarding the practice session of the two sides.

According to the recent reports of IANS, Team India are set to spend more time at the gym indoors and do less to nothing outdoor practices due to the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi.

With the first match just days away, the home side is set to arrive at the national capital on October 31 and will undergo two scheduled training sessions.

On November 1 and 2, then Indian squad have two sessions are from 2 PM to 5 PM according to reports.

"The match shouldn't be a major problem as it is a night match, but the issue is the training (set for the mornings) and you could see optional training sessions on both the days if the weather doesn't improve. This isn't a fresh season and the players have already been playing so some gym sessions should be enough to get them up and running after the Diwali break."

"And even if you have the senior players coming in on Saturday -- eve of the game -- it could be just to gauge the playing conditions. But again, all that depends on the weather conditions,” sources close to the developments told IANS.

"We have been keeping a check on the weather forecast and while the sun didn't come out on Tuesday, it is showing sunny on Friday, so in that case, training shouldn't be a problem. Once the sun comes out, things will hopefully be sorted and in that scenario, we will have full training sessions," the source added.

On October 28, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 306 and 356 in and around Delhi and Noida.

According to the AQI chats, a score of 0 and 50 can be considered as "good". Whereas 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", 101 and 200 as "moderate" with 201 and 300 as "poor".

Things get serious when the score hits 301 and 400 where it's classified as "very poor" and 401 and 500 as "severe".

A senior Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official while speaking about the issue told IANS,"To be honest, it was hurting the eyes a bit today. And while Bangladesh also have a training session for Thursday, I don't think that will take place. Also, Bangladesh could ask for a slight delay in the training timing for Saturday as they are scheduled to train from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m."

"Training in the morning would be an issue and in such a scenario and India's training could also then be pushed a little deeper."