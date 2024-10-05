IND vs BAN: India's 156.7 km/h sensation to make debut against Bangladesh? Suryakumar Yadav drops major hint

The T20I series is set to kick off at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday.

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has officially announced that wicketkeeper Sanju Samson will be the team's second opener alongside Abhishek Sharma in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The series is set to kick off at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday. This marks India's return to the shortest format of the game following their 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele back in July. With many regular players being rested due to the priority of Test matches, Samson, who has already earned 30 caps in the T20 format, now has the opportunity to solidify his place in the T20I squad.

Samson, who has opened the innings five times for India in T20Is, boasts a highest score of 77. This decision by Yadav hints at a strategic move for the team, showcasing a blend of experience and potential in the opening partnership.

“The second opener is Sanju Samson. He will play, and he will open in the series going forward,” said Suryakumar in the pre-match press conference.

All eyes will be on the newcomers in the Indian team for this series. The spotlight will be on the talented trio consisting of the tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, and pace all-rounders Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. These young players are crucial in shaping the team for their title defense at the Men's T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be held on home soil. Their performance in this series will be closely watched as they aim to make a significant impact on the team's success in the upcoming tournament.

“It is a good opportunity. As we have seen, they played for their states and IPL franchises and have a lot of potential to make an impact in the game. I hope they will play tomorrow or in the coming matches going forward. I hope they will do the same things as they have been doing because there is no need to do anything different here.”

He also mentioned that he has not yet faced Mayank Yadav in the nets. Mayank Yadav had a breakout season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, reaching speeds of 150kmph after undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“There is an X factor in all the players, not just him. It feels good to see the small bits and pieces coming together.”

“I did not play him in the nets because our net planning was a bit down, and someone else faced him. But I have seen what he has done, what potential he has and what difference he can make for the team. So, it is good to see him here. He has the extra pace, and is an X factor.”

“So, it is important to manage him well, because we have seen the fast bowlers, and how much cricket is going on. Everyone is playing cricket in their own state. The Duleep Trophy was recently held, and everyone is playing everywhere for their states. So, it is important to take care of everyone, and it's being done. So, he is a good addition to the Indian team, and will do well.”

