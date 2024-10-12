India already have a unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India is set to face off against Bangladesh in the third and final T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 12. The Men in Blue have emerged victorious in the first two T20Is of the series, rendering the outcome of the final game inconsequential in terms of the series result. While all eyes will be on the pitch, the weather is also a key factor that captains will need to consider when selecting their Playing 11 for the ultimate match of the series.

According to Google Weather, Hyderabad has an 80 per cent chance of precipitation on October 12, indicating a high likelihood of the final T20I being affected by rain. This suggests that the toss-winning captain may opt to field first on this surface, despite it traditionally favoring the team batting first in IPL 2024. The forecast on Accuweather paints a similar picture, with the city expected to be overcast with chances of rain.

Nevertheless, with the series already secured, this presents an opportunity for the captain to test the team's bench strength. India is anticipated to include Harshit Rana in the final T20I match. The fast bowler from Kolkata Knight Riders has yet to make an appearance in the series but may replace Mayank Yadav in the lineup, who has featured in the previous two matches.

This match will also mark a homecoming for Nitish Kumar Reddy, a Hyderabad resident who also represents SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

India has displayed exceptional performance with both bat and ball in the preceding matches, leaving no room for Bangladesh to gain ground.

