HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

Disturbing images captured Robi being carried out of the Green Park Stadium, sparking allegations of a physical altercation with locals.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Bangladesh's devoted super fan, Tiger Robi, required medical assistance after falling ill during Day 1 of the current 1st Test against India in Kanpur. Disturbing images captured Robi being carried out of the Green Park Stadium, sparking allegations of a physical altercation with locals. However, Robi clarified that he simply fell ill, citing a medical issue as the cause of his discomfort. Reports indicate that Robi is in India on a medical visa and is battling Tuberculosis.

"Robi has reportedly been suffering from Tuberculosis, a serious illness that mainly affects the lungs, and has come to India for his treatment," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander, as quoted by PTI.

While much has been discussed and written about the issue, a CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, debunking rumors of mistreatment by Indian fans.

Further investigations into his visa status and travel history within India are currently in progress. Robi, easily recognizable by his vibrant yellow tiger-like face paint, has been discharged from the hospital.

"He was uttering vulgar abuses to Indian cricketers, especially Mohammad Siraj, in Chennai but no one knew the language (Bengali). People did nothing, but here in Kanpur people know the language," a Bangladeshi journalist was quoted by IANS on condition of anonymity.

As per a statement from a police official at the stadium, Robi had been experiencing discomfort prior to his arrival and ultimately fainted due to the intense heat in the unauthorized C-upper stand. This section of the stadium had been closed by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) due to structural concerns.

"He is fine now, and we took him to Regency Hospital for a check-up. There was no assault, just a case of heat exhaustion," the police official said.

The incident took place during the initial session of the match, as Robi was observed waving a Bangladeshi flag from an unauthorized section of the stands. This action apparently led to a confrontation with certain Indian spectators, resulting in escalating tensions. Security personnel promptly intervened to de-escalate the situation. Nevertheless, Robi later claimed that, during the lunch break, he was physically assaulted by a group of local fans.

