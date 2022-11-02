Search icon
IND vs BAN: Fans say Virat Kohli's advice helped KL Rahul, call him 'true leader'

Virat Kohli had helped KL Rahul and was seen giving the latter advice on Tuesday. A day later, Rahul smashed a fifty and fans credited Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Source: Twitter

KL Rahul slammed a fifty in 32 balls against Bangladesh to silence his critics in style. The Indian opener had managed to score just 22 runs in the previous three matches, which raised plenty of concern about his form in T20 World Cup 2022. 

Ahead of India's match versus Bangladesh in Adelaide, head coach Rahul Dravid was also quizzed multiple times about Rahul's woeful form, but the head coach threw his weight behind the 29-year-old. 

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli was seen giving a word of advice to Rahul, and a video of duo's lengthy conversation had gone viral on social media. 

On Wednesday, Rahul showed the world he deserved his place in the side, getting off to a steady start before helping the Men in Blue post 184 runs on the board. 

READ| India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN in total control, need 125 in 84 to upset IN

Fans meanwhile were also impressed with Rahul's knock, and they flooded social media with memes, while also crediting Kohli for his words of wisdom for the former. 

Check how fans reacted to KL Rahul's fifty:

Meanwhile, Kohli also smashed his third half-century of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, helping India register a fightworthy total. 

Although, Litton Das smashed a quickfire fifty to put Bangladesh in the driving seat in their chase of 185. 

