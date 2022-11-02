IND vs BAN: Fans say Virat Kohli's advice helped KL Rahul, call him 'true leader'

Source: Twitter

KL Rahul slammed a fifty in 32 balls against Bangladesh to silence his critics in style. The Indian opener had managed to score just 22 runs in the previous three matches, which raised plenty of concern about his form in T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of India's match versus Bangladesh in Adelaide, head coach Rahul Dravid was also quizzed multiple times about Rahul's woeful form, but the head coach threw his weight behind the 29-year-old.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli was seen giving a word of advice to Rahul, and a video of duo's lengthy conversation had gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Rahul showed the world he deserved his place in the side, getting off to a steady start before helping the Men in Blue post 184 runs on the board.

Fans meanwhile were also impressed with Rahul's knock, and they flooded social media with memes, while also crediting Kohli for his words of wisdom for the former.

Check how fans reacted to KL Rahul's fifty:

Expression from Virat Kohli says it all, Well played, KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/KCUXnkEV0W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2022

Yesterday Virat kohli had a chat with KL rahul and today his form is back

A true leader @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/eoKUN0KSoM — M. (@IconicKohIi) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli also smashed his third half-century of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, helping India register a fightworthy total.

Although, Litton Das smashed a quickfire fifty to put Bangladesh in the driving seat in their chase of 185.