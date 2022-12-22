Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs BAN: Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched after picking up 8 wickets, Unadkat plays after 12-year gap

Fans were not at all happy with KL Rahul's decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav who picked up 8 wickets in previous match, while Jaydev Unadkat started.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

IND vs BAN: Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched after picking up 8 wickets, Unadkat plays after 12-year gap
Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched

The second Test between India and Bangladesh began on Thursday, as the KL Rahul-led Indian team kicked off their final assignment of the year 2022. There was a surprising call made by the Indian skipper as Kuldeep Yadav was benched, in favour of Jaydev Unadkat, who played in his first Test match after 12 years. 

As soon as Rahul announced his team, Twitter was flooded with reactions as fans felt bad for Kuldeep who made his comeback to the side after 22 months and won the Player of the Match award in the previous game. Not only did he pick up 8 wickets, he also scored 40 runs with the bat.  

On the other hand, fans did congratulate Jaydev Unadkat for his second Test cap, which came after a long wait of 12 years. The veteran pacer performed admirably well for Saurashtra in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 triumph and earned a call-up to the Indian side. 

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Full squads, remaining purse, available slots, base price of top picks; all you need to know

However, many users felt that it was unfair towards Kuldeep, the player who was easily one of the best for India in the previous Test. 

Check how fans reacted:

READ| IPL 2023 auction: Shah Rukh Khan reveals how he feels after KKR lose matches, watch hilarious video

Team India had earlier won the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs after Kuldeep smashed his best-ever knock in Test cricket, partnering Ravichandran Ashwin to help India reach a fightworthy total in the first innings, before picking up a five-wicket spell afterwards with the ball. 

Unadkat meanwhile has joined the Indian team recently, after continuing to lead Saurashtra brilliantly and his domestic performances prompted a return to the senior side.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month
Balding early? Check these 5 foods to promote good hair growth
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Ramayana, Shaakuntalam, Sita: Upcoming big-budget mythological movies after Adipurush
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 551 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.