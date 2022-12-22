IND vs BAN: Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched after picking up 8 wickets, Unadkat plays after 12-year gap

Fans baffled as Kuldeep Yadav gets benched

The second Test between India and Bangladesh began on Thursday, as the KL Rahul-led Indian team kicked off their final assignment of the year 2022. There was a surprising call made by the Indian skipper as Kuldeep Yadav was benched, in favour of Jaydev Unadkat, who played in his first Test match after 12 years.

As soon as Rahul announced his team, Twitter was flooded with reactions as fans felt bad for Kuldeep who made his comeback to the side after 22 months and won the Player of the Match award in the previous game. Not only did he pick up 8 wickets, he also scored 40 runs with the bat.

On the other hand, fans did congratulate Jaydev Unadkat for his second Test cap, which came after a long wait of 12 years. The veteran pacer performed admirably well for Saurashtra in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 triumph and earned a call-up to the Indian side.

However, many users felt that it was unfair towards Kuldeep, the player who was easily one of the best for India in the previous Test.

Check how fans reacted:

Kuldeep Yadav takes eight wickets and is dropped for the next game. #BANvsIND — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) December 22, 2022

Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can’t be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter — Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep benched for the 2nd Test

Yeah…a little bit of grass on the surface but it’s Dhaka. I mean.

Happy for Unadkat though…inspirational story of ‘never give up’. Red ball has given him another chance. Wish you well, bro #BanvInd December 22, 2022

Story of Kuldeep Yadav: Player of the match in first Test but no place in second Test, feel for him especially after returning to the team after 22 months. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2022

Rewarding domestic red ball performances is crucial. Congratulations to Jaydev Unadkat .. But really feel for Kuldeep Yadav. An extra seamer is understandable but to drop someone who’s put in such a strong show on comeback in the previous test.. Phew! #BanvInd — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 22, 2022

2010 December - Test debut at 19.



2022 December - He makes a comeback at 31.



You like him or not, hats off for showing unremitting perseverance.



Jaydev Unadkat. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) December 22, 2022

Jaydev Unadkat's reaction when KL Rahul announced in toss time Jaydev is playing - Priceless moment and reaction. pic.twitter.com/gzqYp1kEAq — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 22, 2022

Team India had earlier won the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs after Kuldeep smashed his best-ever knock in Test cricket, partnering Ravichandran Ashwin to help India reach a fightworthy total in the first innings, before picking up a five-wicket spell afterwards with the ball.

Unadkat meanwhile has joined the Indian team recently, after continuing to lead Saurashtra brilliantly and his domestic performances prompted a return to the senior side.