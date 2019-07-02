IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 40: Best picks for India vs Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2019

Dream11 Prediction- India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Bangladesh World Cup match today at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 2.

India take on Bangaldesh in Match 40 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. A win for India will secure place in semifinal for them, while Bangaldesh must win to stay in the run for the final four spots.

IND vs BAN Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni are all great choices behind the wicket in this match.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are the in-form batsmen.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan and Hardik Pandya have been very useful allrounders for their teams.

Bowlers: Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammed Shami, Saifuddin and Kuldeep Yadav will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Hardik Pandya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs BAN Dotball Team Player List

MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Saifuddin, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing 11

Bangladesh (BAN) Playing 11 (Probable): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Miraz Mehidy, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman.

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs Bangladesh (Teams)

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

India (IND): Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs Bangladesh (Head to Head)

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 35 times in ODI cricket so far. India have won 29 matches while Bangladesh have 5 wins. There have been no ties but one match ended in no result.

IND vs BAN: Match Details

This is the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Edgbaston. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

