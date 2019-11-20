Headlines

IND vs BAN: Daniel Vettori expects electrifying atmosphere at Eden Gardens during India-Bangladesh Day-Night Test

Even Vettori is confident that the Eden Gardens will be sold out when the two sides will take the field.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 06:27 PM IST

Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh spin bowling coach, Daniel Vettori, has backed Day-Night Test to revive interest in the longest format of the game.

Not only India, but Bangladesh will also be playing their very first pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens on November 22 and Vettori said that he expects the atmosphere inside the stadium will be like an ODI or a T20I match.

"It is a big part of Test cricket. The fact that there will be so much people here, you have to acknowledge how important that is. And I think the way people manage their time is trickier, so if you can extend the Test match until night time, you can bring more and more people into it," Vettori told reporters in Kolkata.

"My experiences (of pink ball Tests) have only been on TV and I enjoyed watching it. It has a big part of the future, but it will be balanced out with day Tests as well," he added.

Test cricket has been losing the audience and newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been suggesting for a Day-Night Test in India for the last three years and he has finally made it happen.

Even Vettori is confident that the Eden Gardens will be sold out when the two sides will take the field.

"It could almost have a T20 or a one-day atmosphere. There will be a big crowd and Indian players are so recognised wherever they go."

"So Kohli walking out to bat will feel like a T20. Rohit...and if those guys get going there will be an atmosphere that probably no player has played in Test match conditions. So that bring another element to it," said the 40-year old.

Fast bowlers are likely to cause troubles with the pace friendly pink-ball under lights however, Vettori is expecting spinners to play a key part too.

"Spinners can still play a big part in pink ball Test. It's slightly different here because of the early sunset. So significant part of the match will be played under normal conditions. So spinner won't become redundant in pink-ball Test matches," he said.

