IND vs BAN: Cyclone Maha set to ruin India's second T20I match against Bangladesh in Rajkot

India and Bangladesh played under "hazardous" air-pollution levels in Delhi on Sunday and there's now a real chance that the second T20I match may get cancelled due to a cyclone alert in Rajkot on Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports, Cyclone Maha is expected to hit Gujarat on November 6 and cause "heavy or very heavy rains" in the state on the day of the match, November 7.

However, there's still a chance that the cyclone "will very likely to intensify further till 5th November morning and weaken gradually thereafter", according to the IMD reports.

"Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centered at 580 kilometres southwest of Diu and 550 kms southwest of Veraval," IMD director Jayanta Sarkar told PTI.

"It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour."

"The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra [the region of which Rajkot is a part] and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards Gujarat coast on Monday," he added.

Team India faced a 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

This was a special day for the shortest format of the game as this was the 1000th match of T20I cricket in the history of the game.

Batting first India managed to put up a target score of 148/6 after 20 overs, thanks to some late hitting from Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar in the last over.

On the chase, the tourists lost an early wicket in the first over but it was Mushfiqur Rahim's magnificent unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 43 balls (8 fours and 1 six) which ultimately helped the tourists cruise to a 7-wicket victory in the end with three balls to spare.