The Indian captain achieved this milestone during India's match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma has reached the remarkable milestone of 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals, making him the second-fastest player to achieve this. The Indian captain accomplished this during India's match against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma reached the impressive milestone of 11,000 runs in his 261st innings, placing him behind only Virat Kohli, who achieved this feat in 222 innings. This remarkable achievement by Sharma is particularly noteworthy as it surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record of 276 innings. In comparison, Ricky Ponting required 286 innings to reach this milestone, while Sourav Ganguly achieved it in 288 matches.

In the match against Bangladesh, Rohit needed just 12 runs to hit the milestone, which he achieved with a boundary off Mustafizur Rahman in the fourth over of India's chase. Although he didn't time the ball perfectly, Rohit managed to send it over the mid-on region for a boundary. Opening the batting with Shubman Gill, Rohit played a vital role in India's pursuit of the 229-run target set by Bangladesh.

Before the Champions Trophy, there were worries about Rohit's form, especially after the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, the Indian captain silenced his critics with a stunning century in the second ODI of the series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Rohit's 76-ball century, where he scored 119 runs off 90 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes, helped India chase down a target of 305 with 33 balls to spare.

While Rohit faced difficulties during the Australia tour, where he only reached double digits once, his return to form against England was a much-needed boost for India ahead of the Champions Trophy.

