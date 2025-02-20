Rohit's miss in the first slip cost Axar Patel what could have been his first-ever hat trick.



In the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, India's all-rounder Axar Patel was on the brink of making history with a potential hat-trick. However, his chances were thwarted when Rohit Sharma dropped a crucial catch in the slips.

The match kicked off with Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto winning the toss and choosing to bat first, a typical decision in cricket. Rohit Sharma announced the inclusion of Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI, replacing Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

India's fast bowlers, Mohammad Shami and Harshit Rana, made early inroads, with Shami dismissing Soumay Sarkar and Rana sending Shanto back to the pavilion, both for ducks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz posed a challenge, but Shami quickly dismissed him for just 5 runs.

Axar Patel then displayed his talent by taking two wickets in two balls during his first over, getting Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim caught behind by KL Rahul in the 9th over. The chance for a hat-trick was tantalizingly close for Axar Patel, setting the stage for a thrilling moment in the match.

With Rohit Sharma positioned in the slips alongside his teammates, Jaker Ali faced Axar's delivery. The ball was perfectly pitched on off-stump, tempting Ali to defend on the front foot. Unfortunately, it found the edge of Ali's bat and flew towards Rohit Sharma, who was unable to hold onto the catch.

The missed opportunity left Rohit Sharma visibly upset, while Axar Patel and the rest of the Indian team were left in shock. Rohit Sharma even offered a gesture of apology to Axar Patel, recognizing the importance of the dropped catch in the match.

