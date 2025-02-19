IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 2 between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is gearing up to take on India in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the renowned Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to run from February 19 to March 9, 2025, featuring the top eight ranked men's national teams. Group A includes Pakistan, India, and New Zealand, while Group B comprises Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 41 ODI matches, with India winning 32 times and Bangladesh securing 8 victories. Rohit Sharma will captain Team India, while Najmul Hossain will lead the Bangladesh team.

India, who were the runners-up in the 2023 World Cup, come into the tournament after a 3-0 loss to England. Even without Bumrah, they have a strong and cohesive squad, positioning them as serious title contenders. Conversely, Bangladesh has faced challenges in this format and will be without Shakib Al Hasan.

Math Details

Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A

Date & Time: Feb 20, 01:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs BAN My Dream11 team

Mushfiqur Rahim, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh

