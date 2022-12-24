Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs BAN: 'Buttery fingers' - Virat Kohli gets brutally trolled after dropping 4 catches during 2nd Test

Former India skipper Virat Kohli didn't have a good day on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh as he dropped 4 catches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

IND vs BAN: 'Buttery fingers' - Virat Kohli gets brutally trolled after dropping 4 catches during 2nd Test
Virat Kohli dropped 4 catches on Day 3 of 2nd Test versus Bangladesh

Virat Kohli is one of the most passionate players when he's on the cricket field, and he has a reputation for being an athletic fielder, who gives it his all on the field. However, the 34-year-old didn't have a good day against Bangladesh on the third day of the 2nd Test in Dhaka. 

Kohli dropped 4 catches in a single day and was subsequently bashed by fans on social media. Bangladesh took a 144-run lead against India on Day 3 at the time of writing, the highest ever against the Men in Blue in the history of Test between the two nations. 

But before that, the former Indian captain had plenty of opportunities to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total but it simply wasn't happening. Kohli was fielding at first slip when he first missed a catch that went flying towards his left during Axar Patel's over. 

READ| Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper

Shortly afterwards, he had another opportunity, but this time he had started moving slightly towards the left, and the ball went between Pant and Kohli, evading both to trickle away for a boundary. 

The first two catches were of Litton Das and happened on the second and fourth balls of the 44th over.

Later on, he dropped another catch as Taskin Ahmed survived when the latter was batting at 10. This one happened in the 58th over. 

Between all of this, Kohli did manage to take one catch, but replays showed that the ball had bounced off the surface first. It happened on the last ball of the 52nd over as Nurul Hassan survived. 

READ| Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player

Fans meanwhile were not all impressed with Kohli as he got trolled for his effort on the field. 

Check how fans reacted:

While Das played a 73-run knock after surviving early, to lead the Bangladeshi fightback he had had his stump flying after a peach of a delivery by Mohammed Siraj who brought India right back into the contest. 

Axar Patel meanwhile combined well with Shreyas Iyer as the visitors restricted Bangladesh to 231 runs, as they led by 144 runs, with KLRahul's men needing 145 runs to win the second Test and clean sweep Shakib Al Hasan's side at home. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Diwali 2022 | Raksha Bandhan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: 12 movies to watch with family on festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
10 health benefits of exposure to sunlight during winters
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.