IND vs BAN: 'Buttery fingers' - Virat Kohli gets brutally trolled after dropping 4 catches during 2nd Test

Virat Kohli dropped 4 catches on Day 3 of 2nd Test versus Bangladesh

Virat Kohli is one of the most passionate players when he's on the cricket field, and he has a reputation for being an athletic fielder, who gives it his all on the field. However, the 34-year-old didn't have a good day against Bangladesh on the third day of the 2nd Test in Dhaka.

Kohli dropped 4 catches in a single day and was subsequently bashed by fans on social media. Bangladesh took a 144-run lead against India on Day 3 at the time of writing, the highest ever against the Men in Blue in the history of Test between the two nations.

But before that, the former Indian captain had plenty of opportunities to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total but it simply wasn't happening. Kohli was fielding at first slip when he first missed a catch that went flying towards his left during Axar Patel's over.

Shortly afterwards, he had another opportunity, but this time he had started moving slightly towards the left, and the ball went between Pant and Kohli, evading both to trickle away for a boundary.

The first two catches were of Litton Das and happened on the second and fourth balls of the 44th over.

Later on, he dropped another catch as Taskin Ahmed survived when the latter was batting at 10. This one happened in the 58th over.

Between all of this, Kohli did manage to take one catch, but replays showed that the ball had bounced off the surface first. It happened on the last ball of the 52nd over as Nurul Hassan survived.

Fans meanwhile were not all impressed with Kohli as he got trolled for his effort on the field.

Check how fans reacted:

Virat Kohli getting to be butter- fingered now! Another 50 by Bangla Desh India may be staring at defeat. — E.R. Ramachandran (@ERRamachandran) December 24, 2022

Seems @imVkohli had too much butter today during breakfast and he didn’t wash his hands properly after that. I mean how one can drop 5-6 catches alone? And if he is out best slip fielder, then god save us. #INDvsBAN @BCCI — Prabodh Kumar Swain (@prabodhswain) December 24, 2022

Virat kohli just shows unnecessary aggression and overacting on the field & drops most catches.



He dropped an easy catch of litton & now he is making use of it. #INDvBAN #ViratKohli — Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaa_j) December 24, 2022

Dropped 3 catches



Claimed a grounded catch



Why Virat Kohli acting like Pakistani fielders? — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) December 24, 2022

While Das played a 73-run knock after surviving early, to lead the Bangladeshi fightback he had had his stump flying after a peach of a delivery by Mohammed Siraj who brought India right back into the contest.

Axar Patel meanwhile combined well with Shreyas Iyer as the visitors restricted Bangladesh to 231 runs, as they led by 144 runs, with KLRahul's men needing 145 runs to win the second Test and clean sweep Shakib Al Hasan's side at home.