IND vs BAN: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backs Rishabh Pant to succeed for India, labels him as 'superb player'

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has voiced his support for Team India's under-fire wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant by labelling him as a "superb player".

Ever since Pant replaced MS Dhoni as India's main man behind the stumps, he has failed to live up to the hype and expectations of the fans. The 22-year-old's decision making with the bat is not the only reasons why he gets criticized but also his poor DRS calls as a keeper in the series against Bangladesh also brought a lot of heat towards him.

During India's second T20I match in Rajkot, the southpaw again had to face the wrath on social media from angry cricket fans after he committed a stumping error.

"He's a superb player. Give Rishabh Pant time, he will be fine," Ganguly told PTI when asked if India is missing MS Dhoni's safe hands behind the wickets.

"He will mature slowly, you have to give him time. India played really well last night."

On Thursday, in the sixth over of the game when opener Liton Das decided to take on Yuzvendra Chahal and came down track but got beaten completely after a wild swing of the bat. India's wicketkeeper on the night, Rishabh Pant, catch the ball and dislodged the bails in a flash as the entire squad started celebrating the first breakthrough. However, upon further inspection from the third-umpire, Liton was given not out when the replays showed that when Pant gathered the ball, he was stood ahead of the stumps and thus it was given as a no-ball.

Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in skipper for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, voiced his support for highly criticized wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant despite his mistakes on Thursday.

"You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field."

"I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while," skipper Rohit said.