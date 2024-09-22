IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

The second and final match of the series will kick off in Kanpur on Friday, September 27.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the unchanged squad for the Indian team in the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh. The match is set to commence on Friday, September 27 at Green Park in Kanpur. The squad remains the same as the first Test, which India won by a significant margin of 280 runs. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the team, with Jasprit Bumrah also retained for the series decider.

There was speculation that Bumrah might be rested and omitted from the squad for the second Test. However, India has decided to maintain the winning combination and not make any changes. Despite the top order struggling in both innings of the previous Test, the batting unit is expected to remain unchanged.

In terms of the pace-bowling unit, there may be a change with Yash Dayal potentially making his debut. One of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, or Akash Deep could be rested, considering the long Test season ahead, which includes nine matches, including five in Australia.

Several players had a standout performance in the first Test, such as Rishabh Pant, who scored his sixth Test hundred after a two-year hiatus, Shubman Gill, who bounced back from a duck in the first innings to score a century, and Akash Deep, who impressed with his bowling skills.

India is favored to win the series 2-0, as Bangladesh showed resilience with the ball in the first innings and with the bat in the fourth. However, they will need an exceptional performance to defeat the strong Indian side on their home turf.

India's squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

