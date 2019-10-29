IND vs BAN: BCB name-new Test and T20I skippers ahead of Bangladesh's tour of India after Shakib's ICC ban

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have officially appointed Mominul Haque as the new Test skipper with Mahmudullah Riyad taking charge of the T20I team of the Bangladesh team after all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan received a two-year ban from ICC after breaching numerous Anti-Corruption Codes.

BCB thus were forced to make changes to their Test squad, with 20-year-old uncapped batsman Saif Hasan receiving his national call up.

So far, Haider has played 36 first-class matches and managed to score 2217 runs with an average of 46.18.

Al Amin Hossain also received a call-up in the 15-member squad since his last match for the 'Bengal Tigers' in a Test match back in 2014.

Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman have also been added to the Test squad with Liton Das being named the first-choice keeper in the Test match.

T20I squad:Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.

Test squad:Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Mominul Haque (C), Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mossadek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Ebadot Hossain