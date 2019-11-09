IND vs BAN: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will attend India-Bangladesh historic day-night Test match at Eden Gardens

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has confirmed that she will be in attendance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on the first day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh scheduled to take place from November 22 to 26, CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das has confirmed.

On Thursday, November 7, Debabrata Das said that the Bangladesh PM will be ringing the customary bell at the Eden Gardens ahead of the historic first pink-ball Test match between India and Bangladesh.

But there is still no confirmation as to who will be ringing the bell on the remaining four days.

Mr. Das confirmed to Sportstar, “Sheikh Hasina has confirmed. It is difficult to say that now. It depends. But we will have a host of dignitaries present. It could be anybody.”

The Bangladesh national side are currently taking on India in a three-match T20I and Test series away from home.

While the "Bengal Tigers" cruised to a seven-wicket victory over India in Delhi, the home secured a comfortable victory in the second T20I match in Rajkot thanks to stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's thunderous innings.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on last week also said he is also trying to bring Sachin Tendulkar as part of the Indian team which took on Bangladesh for the first time in 2000.

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand and tennis star Sania Mirza will also be present along with World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, six-time World champion boxer Mary Kom and India's only Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, whom the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) plans to felicitate.

During the 40-minute supper break in the match, the CAB are planning a charity match for HIV-positive children on the first day of the pink-ball Test.

The first day could also see a helicopter revolving around the Eden Gardens from which a skydiver will come flying on to the ground with the trophy in his hand, according to IANS.

Pink colours might also be showered from the sky as well as the tickets for the match will have a pink tinge.