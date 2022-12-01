IND vs BAN: Bangladesh handed massive blow as skipper Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series, doubtful for Tests

Tamim Iqbal reportedly ruled out of ODI series, doubtful for Test series

Bangladesh have been handed a massive setback ahead of India's tour of the nation as their captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series between the two sides. Iqbal is also doubtful for the subsequent Test series and could miss the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chittagong.

The senior batsman has sustained a groin injury during a warmup game at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 30. Iqbal has been advised a minimum of 2 weeks rest, which has effectively ruled him out of the ODI series. The Test assignment between India and Bangladesh commences on December 14, and it remains to be seen whether Tamim can regain match fitness before that.

This comes as the second major blow to Bangladesh, who will be without the services of Taskin Ahmed, who will miss the first ODI in Dhaka.

READ| England smash historic 506 runs against Pakistan on Day 1 of 1st Test, break numerous records

In place of Ahmed, Shoriful Islam has been added as backup to the ODI squad, but it will be a massive setback for the Bangla Tigers who will be without two of their key players.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, "Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred."

He added, "We will be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation."

READ| Virat Kohli shares selfie with Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav as Team India jets off for Bangladesh

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 4, while the second and third ODI will be played on December 7 and 10 respectively, and all three matches will be played in Dhaka.

The first Test will be played from December 14-18, and the second Test will be played from December 22-26. On Thursday, the Indian team jetted off for Bangladesh, as Virat Kohli shared a selfie with his teammate from the flight.