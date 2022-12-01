Search icon
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh handed massive blow as skipper Tamim Iqbal ruled out of ODI series, doubtful for Tests

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Team India, while he remains a doubt for the Test series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Bangladesh have been handed a massive setback ahead of India's tour of the nation as their captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series between the two sides. Iqbal is also doubtful for the subsequent Test series and could miss the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chittagong. 

The senior batsman has sustained a groin injury during a warmup game at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 30. Iqbal has been advised a minimum of 2 weeks rest, which has effectively ruled him out of the ODI series. The Test assignment between India and Bangladesh commences on December 14, and it remains to be seen whether Tamim can regain match fitness before that. 

This comes as the second major blow to Bangladesh, who will be without the services of Taskin Ahmed, who will miss the first ODI in Dhaka. 

In place of Ahmed, Shoriful Islam has been added as backup to the ODI squad, but it will be a massive setback for the Bangla Tigers who will be without two of their key players. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, "Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred."

He added, "We will be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation."

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on December 4, while the second and third ODI will be played on December 7 and 10 respectively, and all three matches will be played in Dhaka. 

The first Test will be played from December 14-18, and the second Test will be played from December 22-26. On Thursday, the Indian team jetted off for Bangladesh, as Virat Kohli shared a selfie with his teammate from the flight. 

