IND vs BAN: Here's why Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka

Tiger Robi was sent back home following a controversy that arose on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test, where he claimed to have been assaulted by fans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 08:28 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Here's why Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka
Bangladeshi cricket enthusiast, known as 'Tiger Robi', was repatriated to his home country following a series of incidents during his visit to India that stirred up controversy. Robi, who initially alleged that he was assaulted during the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur, later recanted his statement on the first day of the game. Authorities have made it clear that his return to Bangladesh was not related to the incident, but rather due to his health condition and the status of his medical visa.

Robi, a dedicated supporter of the Bangladesh cricket team, is renowned for his passionate presence at international matches. He entered India on September 18 on a medical visa for treatment at a hospital in Howrah, West Bengal, as reported by PTI. Despite this, he chose to travel to Chennai and Kanpur to cheer on his national team during their ongoing Test series.

His decision to attend the matches instead of focusing on his treatment raised eyebrows, especially considering the terms of his visa.

During the Kanpur match, Robi was observed energetically waving flags in the C-Balcony enclosure, which seemed to have a negative impact on his already delicate health. He reportedly collapsed due to exhaustion and was discovered struggling to breathe by local authorities. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander confirmed that Robi lost consciousness before officers could interrogate him and was promptly taken to Regency Hospital for medical attention.

Earlier in the day, Robi had informed the media that he had been struck during a confrontation inside the stadium, which led to his ailment. However, he later retracted this assertion from his hospital bed, explaining in a video statement that he had simply fallen ill and had received necessary medical aid from local law enforcement.

He expressed gratitude to the authorities for their assistance and relief over his recuperation.

After being discharged from the hospital, Robi was escorted by police to Chakeri Airport and subsequently placed on a flight to Delhi. He then boarded another flight to Dhaka. Police officials have confirmed that Robi was not permitted to leave the airport premises in Delhi and was promptly sent back to Bangladesh.

The details surrounding Robi's travel on a medical visa are currently ambiguous, however, his deportation was carried out at his own request. Sources have indicated that it remains unclear how he managed to travel for the matches despite holding a medical visa, resulting in his deportation.

Also read| ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

