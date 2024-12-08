Bangladesh's victory marks their second U19 Asia Cup title, making them the second team after India to defend the championship.

Bangladesh successfully defended their U19 Asia Cup title by defeating India in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, December 8. The Bangladesh pacers dominated the Indian batting line-up, allowing them to defend their score of 198 runs and secure a 59-run victory in the final.

India entered the final after a semifinal victory over Sri Lanka, where they chased down 174 runs with six wickets in hand. However, their batting line-up faltered in the final match.

In pursuit of 199 runs to claim their ninth title, India lost wickets at regular intervals. The team lost their top run-scorer and opener Ayush Mhatre in the second over, followed by the dismissal of Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the fifth over with the team score at 24. Despite efforts from Andre Siddarth C and KP Karthikeya, India struggled to recover. Captain Mohamed Amaan, who had previously scored a century against Japan, tried to anchor the innings but fell victim to Bangladesh captain Azizul Hakim Tamim after a valiant effort.

Bangladesh's victory marks their second U19 Asia Cup title, making them the second team after India to defend the championship. India, with a record eight titles, faced defeat in this year's final, with Bangladesh emerging victorious for the second time since their 2023 win.

