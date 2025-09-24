IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Following their victory in the Super 4 match against Pakistan, India is set to compete against Bangladesh for the first time in the continental tournament this Wednesday. Here are the live streaming details of IND vs BAN match.

Following a commanding victory against Pakistan, India aims to maintain their winning streak as they face Bangladesh in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday. While it seems like a mismatch on paper — India has triumphed over Bangladesh in 16 out of their 17 T20I meetings — the unpredictable nature of the format and Bangladesh's enhanced spin attack could lead to unexpected outcomes.

India’s batting prowess has been a significant advantage, particularly with openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill performing exceptionally well. Abhishek has been scoring at an impressive rate of nearly 210 in this tournament, while Gill has elevated his strike rate beyond 150 following a smooth innings against Pakistan. Their explosive starts have set the stage for substantial totals, which Bangladesh will be eager to thwart.

Bangladesh’s best opportunity lies in opting to bowl first and leveraging their spin trio of Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Mustafizur Rahman to hinder India’s progress during the middle overs. Mustafizur, drawing on his IPL experience, could prove crucial in the final overs. The real challenge, however, is to support this strategy with a batting lineup that is somewhat fragile and lacks the power to consistently compete against top-tier teams.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will take place on Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash