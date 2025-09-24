IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
CRICKET
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report. Who will win India vs Bangladesh today? Get full preview here.
The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, is set to clash with Litton Das' Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Asia Cup's Super Four stage today, September 24. A victory for India would guarantee their place in the final. Bangladesh, fresh from a strong win against Sri Lanka, will aim to maintain their winning streak. This match is anticipated to be a crucial point in the tournament.
India began the Super Four stage with a decisive win over Pakistan. This win also improved their net run rate to +0.689, positioning them at the top of the points table.
Bangladesh, with a win from their first Super Four match, currently holds the third position on the table with a net run rate of +0.121. Their confidence is high following their victory against Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four game.
The weather forecast for Dubai indicates clear and warm conditions, with temperatures ranging from 28-30°C. The day is expected to be hot and sunny, with a high near 36-37°C, accompanied by moderate to fresh winds.
The Dubai pitch has been slow, typically favoring spinners. During the group stage matches, batters found it difficult to play their shots freely, which could make the game interesting for the bowlers.
A win for either team would almost certainly secure a spot in the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai. The losing team will need to rely on the outcomes of the last Super Four match to confirm their place.
India has a significant advantage over Bangladesh in T20Is, having won 16 out of their 17 encounters. However, Bangladesh's current form makes them a potential threat, especially given the momentum they have gained from their recent victory.
The difference in class is expected to be evident, and a straightforward victory for Suryakumar Yadav's side appears to be the most probable outcome. A win would secure India's spot in the final.
The India vs. Bangladesh Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST in Dubai. Fans can watch the live action on official broadcasters and streaming platforms.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper/captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.