Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model

DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...

Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra

How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains

World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest collection

Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff

Diwali Bonanza for Govt Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for...

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'

Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthd

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report. Who will win India vs Bangladesh today? Get full preview here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Bangladesh match prediction, probable XIs, pitch and weather report, all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, is set to clash with Litton Das' Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Asia Cup's Super Four stage today, September 24. A victory for India would guarantee their place in the final. Bangladesh, fresh from a strong win against Sri Lanka, will aim to maintain their winning streak. This match is anticipated to be a crucial point in the tournament.

India began the Super Four stage with a decisive win over Pakistan. This win also improved their net run rate to +0.689, positioning them at the top of the points table.

Bangladesh, with a win from their first Super Four match, currently holds the third position on the table with a net run rate of +0.121. Their confidence is high following their victory against Sri Lanka in their opening Super Four game.

IND vs BAN: Weather report

The weather forecast for Dubai indicates clear and warm conditions, with temperatures ranging from 28-30°C. The day is expected to be hot and sunny, with a high near 36-37°C, accompanied by moderate to fresh winds.

IND vs BAN: Pitch report

The Dubai pitch has been slow, typically favoring spinners. During the group stage matches, batters found it difficult to play their shots freely, which could make the game interesting for the bowlers.

IND vs BAN: Who will will today's match?

A win for either team would almost certainly secure a spot in the final, scheduled for September 28 in Dubai. The losing team will need to rely on the outcomes of the last Super Four match to confirm their place.

India has a significant advantage over Bangladesh in T20Is, having won 16 out of their 17 encounters. However, Bangladesh's current form makes them a potential threat, especially given the momentum they have gained from their recent victory.

The difference in class is expected to be evident, and a straightforward victory for Suryakumar Yadav's side appears to be the most probable outcome. A win would secure India's spot in the final.

IND vs BAN: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The India vs. Bangladesh Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, at 8:00 PM IST in Dubai. Fans can watch the live action on official broadcasters and streaming platforms.

IND vs BAN: Probable playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper/captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks
Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025?
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin under USD 0.0024
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin
After UK and Canada, France recognises Palestinian state; President Macron says, 'True to historic commitment...'
After UK & Canada, France recognises Palestinian state; Macron says...
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, THIS Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Hindu Sena prays for Donald Trump, Republican leader calls Hanuman 'false god'
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignites debate on cricket ties with Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan's AK-47 gesture during Ind vs Pak match reignite
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE