CRICKET

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh

India has secured their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final after a convincing 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their Super 4 match in Dubai. The win was a result of a brilliant batting performance by opener Abhishek Sharma and a clinical bowling effort led by Kuldeep Yadav.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh
India is going to the Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh by 41 runs in a Super 4 game. Both teams had some good plays, but India was just better overall. This is India's second Super 4 win, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's great batting and Kuldeep Yadav's top-notch spin bowling.

Bangladesh tried hard to chase 169, but India's spinners messed with their plans. Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler, making it hard for Bangladesh's batsmen to score. Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy also did well, keeping the score down and getting important wickets in the middle. Saif Hassan scored a good 69, but the rest of the team couldn't handle the pressure and got out for 127.

India's batting had two parts. Abhishek Sharma started strong, hitting 75 runs off 37 balls and setting a new record for the most sixes in an Asia Cup season. He and Shubman Gill (29) quickly scored 77 runs together. But after they got out, the middle order didn't do so great. Hardik Pandya scored 38 late in the innings, but India's other big players couldn't keep up the momentum, and they ended with 168/6.

Even with some bad fielding, like dropping catches again, India played well enough to win. They're still the only team that hasn't lost in the tournament and they're in the final. The winner of the Pakistan versus Bangladesh game will play India for the championship.

