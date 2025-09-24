IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma creates history, breaks Sanath Jayasuriya’s record to become first player ever to....

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: With this record, he also surpassed Rohit Sharma's previous Asia Cup T20 six-hitting record, cementing his status as one of the most destructive young batsmen in the tournament's history.

Abhishek Sharma maintained his remarkable form during the Asia Cup 2025, scoring a rapid fifty off just 25 balls against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. This marked his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, following a score of 74 against Pakistan. Sharma has proven to be a formidable asset for India in T20I cricket, solidifying his status as one of the top modern players. He retained his No.1 position in T20Is, achieving 907 rating points, which ranks as the third highest ever for Indian players, trailing only Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

Abhishek Sharma Makes History

In the match against Bangladesh, Abhishek was in a six-hitting frenzy, hitting five sixes before being run out for 75 off 37 balls. He had also hit five sixes against Pakistan, and his performance against Bangladesh brought his total to 17 sixes in the Asia Cup, setting a new record for the most sixes in a single edition of the tournament. The previous record was held by Sanath Jayasuriya, who hit 14 sixes in 2008.

Here is the updated list of players with the most sixes in a single Asia Cup edition:

Abhishek Sharma (India): 17 sixes (Asia Cup 2025)

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 14 sixes (Asia Cup 2008)

Rohit Sharma (India): 13 sixes (Asia Cup 2018)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 12 sixes (Asia Cup 2010)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): 12 sixes (Asia Cup 2022)

Abhishek has emerged as a significant talent for India in T20Is. Over 21 matches, he has accumulated 708 runs, including two centuries and three fifties. While Abhishek is known for his explosive batting, he has also demonstrated remarkable consistency. In the Asia Cup, he has scored at least 30 runs in every match India has played.

Additionally, Abhishek reached the fifty-run milestone in just 23 balls. This achievement marks the fifth occasion he has surpassed the fifty-run mark in under 25 balls, ranking third behind Suryakumar Yadav (7) and Rohit Sharma (6). Sharma also became the second Indian player, after Virat Kohli, to score consecutive fifties in the T20 Asia Cup.

Bangladesh mounted a commendable comeback to restrict India to 168/6. The Indian openers set a brisk pace early on, racing to 72 runs during the powerplay. However, after Shubman Gill's dismissal, the innings began to falter. The decision to promote Shivam Dube did not pay off, as Rishad Hossain struck in the 9th over. Shortly thereafter, Rishad executed an outstanding piece of fielding at backward point to run out Abhishek Sharma, which was arguably the pivotal moment of the innings.

