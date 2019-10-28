IND vs BAN: Arvind Kejriwal hopes Delhi pollution won't hinder India-Bangladesh first T20I

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is set to host the first clash of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh on November 3 despite the city's air quality deteriorating to "very poor" after Sunday's Diwali celebrations.

On October 28, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 306 and 356 in and around Delhi and Noida.

Due to the poor air quality in the city, speculation started that the venue of the first T20I match could be moved out of the capital.

However, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal hopes that the Air Quality Index of the city will be better for the match.

“I hope that pollution will not come in the way of cricket. To reduce pollution, we are also implementing the odd-even scheme from November 4,” Kejriwal told the reports.

“I have seen that in this season, matches have been played earlier as well. Match should be played in Delhi,” he added.

According to the AQI chats, a score of 0 and 50 can be considered as "good". Whereas 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", 101 and 200 as "moderate" with 201 and 300 as "poor".

Things get serious when the score hits 301 and 400 where it's classified as "very poor" and 401 and 500 as "severe".

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources did confirm that the match will happen at the scheduled location.

"We had taken permission from Delhi Pollution Control Committee and they gave November 3 as clear day so we decided to fix the Delhi venue after their consultation," ANI quoted a BCCI source saying.