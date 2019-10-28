IND vs BAN: Arun Jaitley Stadium to host 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh despite Delhi's 'very poor' air quality

On October 28, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 306 and 356 in and around Delhi and Noida.

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host the first match of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh despite the city's air quality deteriorating to "very poor" after Sunday's Diwali celebrations.

According to the AQI chats, a score of 0 and 50 can be considered as "good". Whereas 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", 101 and 200 as "moderate" with 201 and 300 as "poor".

Things get serious when the score hits 301 and 400 where it's classified as "very poor" and 401 and 500 as "severe".

Due to the poor air quality in the city, speculation started that the venue of the first T20I match on November 3 could be moved out of the capital.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources did confirm that the match will happen at the scheduled location.

"We had taken permission from Delhi Pollution Control Committee and they gave November 3 as clear day so we decided to fix the Delhi venue after their consultation," ANI quoted a BCCI source saying.

"As of now everything is fixed and I don't see any change in plan," the source allegedly claimed when asked if the condition deteriorates.

The "Bengal Tingers" are set to land in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 30) and will lock horns with Team India for three T20Is and two Test matches.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant