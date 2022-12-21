Search icon
IND vs BAN: After Rohit Sharma, THIS star batsman gets injured ahead of 2nd Test

India are set to take on Bangladesh in the 2nd Test of the two-match series at Mirpur starting on December 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

India will play Bangladesh in the second Test of the two-match series at Mirpur, Dhaka on December 22. However, the Men in Blue injury woes appear to be never-ending, as stand-in skipper KL Rahul is the latest in a long list of names to get hurt before the Test Match.

According to Sportstar, KL Rahul got injured when batting practice in the nets before the game begins on Wednesday. He winced in pain as he dropped the bat and shook his hand furiously. He was quickly attended by the Indian medical team.

However, batting coach Vikram Rathour has confirmed that the injury is not significant and that he may start in the final Test Match against the hosts.

Talking to the press on the eve of the match, batting coach Vikram Rathour said," The injury doesn't look serious. He looks fine. Hopefully, he'll be fine. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay."  

If Rahul misses out, India's current Vice Captain may take charge, and Rohit Sharma's replacement Abhimanyu Easwaran may get a chance.

Rohit Sharma injured his thumb while fielding at slips in the second ODI against Bangladesh and was ruled out of the first Test owing to injury. KL Rahul was then named stand-in captain, with Cheteshwar Pujara serving as his deputy. With Rohit Sharma still out, KL Rahul was tasked with captaining the Indian team at Mirpur. However, if his injury is significant, we may see Pujara captain India for the first time in his career.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja, who was set to make his comeback in the series against Bangladesh, was ruled out due to an injury. Mohammad Shami was also ruled out of the Test Series owing to injury.

