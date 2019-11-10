IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Will rain be the uninvited guest in decider match in Nagpur?

As India take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game in Nagpur, the Men in Blue will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season.

In the absence of some senior players, including skipper Virat Kohli, India will look to identify the core players for next year's T20 World Cup.

As for weather forecast in Nagpur, according to Accuweather, the weather is going to be hazy in the evening.

The humidity level is around 66% and chances of rainfall in the city are negligible as the day is expected to remain sunny with patchy clouds. The night is, however, expected to get a bit hazy due to hazardous air quality in the city.

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at the VCA Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side will need to make sure they don't make the same mistakes they did in the first two T20I's as far as fielding is concerned.