India will face Bangladesh in the third T20I of the series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on October 12.

Team India has once again demonstrated their dominance as world champions in the shortest format by convincingly defeating Bangladesh in the first two T20Is, securing a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

The third and final game of the series is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. India may consider making adjustments to their playing XI, providing an opportunity for benched players to showcase their skills.

Despite fielding a second-string unit, India displayed exceptional performance in the first two T20Is, proving to be too formidable for Bangladesh.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad provides an ideal surface for batting, making it a high-scoring ground where boundaries are easily achievable. Batters benefit from the ball coming nicely onto the bat, while the quick outfield further enhances their scoring opportunities.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on Saturday evening indicates a passing shower with a maximum temperature of 30°C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 70%, accompanied by an average wind speed of 14 km per hour.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted live on the Sports18 Network. For those who prefer to stream the action online, the live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan

